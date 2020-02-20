Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 230.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

