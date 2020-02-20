Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.45. 50,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.91 and its 200-day moving average is $456.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

