Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 17,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.