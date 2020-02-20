Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

SAA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

