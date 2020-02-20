Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 372,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.90. 46,779 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

