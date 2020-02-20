Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $128.29 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Argus reduced their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

