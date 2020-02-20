Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $61,370,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,949 shares of company stock worth $26,561,446. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 70,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

