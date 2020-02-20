SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.69

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,408,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,603,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,326,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,674,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

