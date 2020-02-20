Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Gualtiero Piero Guido Maria Guadagni Purchases 100,000 Shares

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Gualtiero Piero Guido Maria Guadagni bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,520.

Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56. Spectral Medical Inc has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.85.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.