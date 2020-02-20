Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,708 shares of company stock worth $6,401,315. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,647. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

