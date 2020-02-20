Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 3,405 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $68,194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $40,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.17. 1,364,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,808. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

