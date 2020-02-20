Spiking Price Reaches $0.0023 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $998,967.00 and $11.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00491766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.51 or 0.06690042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00070672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027491 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010318 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.