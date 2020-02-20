Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New £100 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to £100 ($131.54) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price objective (up previously from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,498.46 ($111.79).

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 9,485 ($124.77) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 6,605 ($86.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,097.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,427.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

