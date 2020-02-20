SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 362,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SNN traded up $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

