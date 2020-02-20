SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.85, for a total transaction of $435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,964 shares of company stock worth $12,038,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $208.87. 111,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average is $206.54. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

