SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 25,293 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,420. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.