SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,001. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,695 shares of company stock worth $21,475,858. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

