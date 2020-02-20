Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90, Briefing.com reports. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stamps.com updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-5.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$4.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of STMP traded up $58.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $204.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

