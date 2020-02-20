Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.65 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$4.00-5.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. 1,211,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $204.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.