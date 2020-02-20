State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 19,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

