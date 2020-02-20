State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

