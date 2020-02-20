State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.