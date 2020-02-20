State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 691 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Gorman-Rupp worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

