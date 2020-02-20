State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 22.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 545.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.