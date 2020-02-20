State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,360 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Kaman worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 45.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. 223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,284. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

