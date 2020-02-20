State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 590 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,075. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.