State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Mobile Mini worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MINI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

