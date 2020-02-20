State GAS (ASX:GAS) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of State GAS Limited (ASX:GAS) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.58 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.58 ($0.41), approximately 26,351 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.59 ($0.42).

The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.66.

In other news, insider Richard Cottee 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd.

State Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of gas fields in Australia. Its principal property is the Reid's Dome gas project comprising the PL 231 permit located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

