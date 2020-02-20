State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,772 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of AlarmCom worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 109.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 30.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. 7,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,224. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.