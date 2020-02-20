State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of InVitae worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InVitae by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,915 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Cowen reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NVTA stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 3,068,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. InVitae’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

