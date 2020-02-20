State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 67,036 Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 53,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.85. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

