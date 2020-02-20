State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.24% of Astronics worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Astronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Astronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $750.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

