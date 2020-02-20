State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,477 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 21,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,304. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

