State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 396,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

