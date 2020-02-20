State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.11. 276,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,121. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

