State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,912. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,284.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

