State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $468,129.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

FSLR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,215. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,458.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

