State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.