State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 66,209 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,209 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 163,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,304. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,303,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

