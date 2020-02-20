State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 987 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.16. The company had a trading volume of 264,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

