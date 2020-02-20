State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.59. 32,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

