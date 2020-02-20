State Street Corp Acquires 68,949 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $268,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 150.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 211,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,598. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.