State Street Corp Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $286,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,522,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,717,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 288.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

CHKP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 24,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.