State Street Corp Has $230.70 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Street Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.37% of Vail Resorts worth $230,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,132. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.46 and its 200 day moving average is $239.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

