State Street Corp Has $261.07 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of Voya Financial worth $261,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 287.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 236,370 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,129,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,242,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,928,000.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 730,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

