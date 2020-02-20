State Street Corp Purchases 2,749,315 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 9.55% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $278,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 20,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.