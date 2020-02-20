State Street Corp Purchases 353,704 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Targa Resources worth $237,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $39.72. 240,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

