State Street Corp Sells 29,743 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.93% of PTC worth $253,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in PTC by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.78. 256,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,971. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

