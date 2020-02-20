State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,318,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 74.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $221,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 862,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

