Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

About Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

